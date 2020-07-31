Project python leads Guelph police to over $87,000 in cocaine, fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say three people have been arrested and officers have seized over $87,000 in cocaine and fentanyl as part of an operation called “project python.”

According to a news release, officers carried out a search warrant Thursday on Liverpool Street following days of surveillance of a group who were allegedly trafficking drugs in Guelph.

A 34-year-old Mississauga man was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking.

We believe this investigation made a significant dent in the local illicit drug market. We will continue to target individuals attending to our great city for the purpose of supplying it with deadly drugs. @CamGuthrie @ChiefCobey @WGDrugStrategy @MercuryTribune @GuelphToday https://t.co/B6aYugg5Bh — Guelph Police Drug Unit (@GPS_Drugs) July 31, 2020

Police said a search of his car turned up 682 grams of cocaine in a pressed brick, worth about $68,200, and 88 grams of different colours of fentanyl, worth about $19,000.

Officers also found 32 Percocet pills and about $30,000 in cash.

Det. Sgt. Brad Saint said the arrest and seizure puts a significant dent in the drug supply the city receives.

“This is the largest drug seizure of its kind by our officers in 2020,” he said. “We have had over 140 overdoses in 2020 — 15 of those overdoses have been fatal. The amount of fentanyl seized represents approximately 880 potentially lethal overdoses.”

Police also arrested a 30-year-old Guelph man and a 22-year-old Guelph woman. They face possession and weapons charges after police said they found swords, knives, hatchets and daggers in their home.

Police said they also found a crossbow, crystal meth, digital scales and a stolen cheque.

They were released under strict conditions, but the Mississauga man was held in custody for a bail hearing.