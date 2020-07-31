Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Project python leads Guelph police to over $87,000 in cocaine, fentanyl

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 3:59 pm

Guelph police say three people have been arrested and officers have seized over $87,000 in cocaine and fentanyl as part of an operation called “project python.”

According to a news release, officers carried out a search warrant Thursday on Liverpool Street following days of surveillance of a group who were allegedly trafficking drugs in Guelph.

Read more: Ontario police report making largest fentanyl seizure in province’s history

A 34-year-old Mississauga man was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a search of his car turned up 682 grams of cocaine in a pressed brick, worth about $68,200, and 88 grams of different colours of fentanyl, worth about $19,000.

Trending Stories

Officers also found 32 Percocet pills and about $30,000 in cash.

Det. Sgt. Brad Saint said the arrest and seizure puts a significant dent in the drug supply the city receives.

“This is the largest drug seizure of its kind by our officers in 2020,” he said. “We have had over 140 overdoses in 2020 — 15 of those overdoses have been fatal. The amount of fentanyl seized represents approximately 880 potentially lethal overdoses.”

OPP bust provincewide sex trafficking ring, 32 charges laid: police
OPP bust provincewide sex trafficking ring, 32 charges laid: police

Police also arrested a 30-year-old Guelph man and a 22-year-old Guelph woman. They face possession and weapons charges after police said they found swords, knives, hatchets and daggers in their home.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police dismantle suspected meth lab near Guelph, Ont.

Police said they also found a crossbow, crystal meth, digital scales and a stolen cheque.

They were released under strict conditions, but the Mississauga man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylGuelphCocaineGuelph Policetraffickingtrafficking cocaineFentanyl trafficking arrest GuelphGuelph police drug bustTrafficking FentanylCocaine trafficking arrest GuelphTrafficking arrest Guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers