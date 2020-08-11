Temporary bike lane project in Cambridge axed, Kitchener portion continues

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Council unanimously chose to end the much-maligned temporary bike lane project in Cambridge early.

The project, which was initially approved at the end of June, was supposed to last right through until Halloween but members of council chose to end the project due to unfavourable feedback from area residents.

Traffic cones which have cordoned off lanes on King Street, Coronation Boulevard and Dundas Street from Bishop Street to Beverly Street will soon be removed.

The region’s director of transportation, Steve van De Keere, was questioned by regional council before it unanimously made the decision.

He said a recent count conducted on July 28 tallied 100 cyclists using the temporary lanes that day in the area of Coronation Boulevard and Dundas Street.

At the same time, there were 10,000 cars which travelled the roadways.

A similar motion was put forward to remove the bike lanes on a portion of Westmount Road in Kitchener by Coun. Michael Harris.

Despite larger volumes of both cycling and motorized vehicle traffic reported by Van De Keere, council chose to keep the lanes in place by an 8-4 vote.