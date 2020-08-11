Menu

Canada

Temporary bike lane project in Cambridge axed, Kitchener portion continues

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 4:26 pm
Pylons are in place to establish temporary bike lanes in front of Waterloo Regional Council offices on Frederick Street in Kitckener.
Pylons are in place to establish temporary bike lanes in front of Waterloo Regional Council offices on Frederick Street in Kitckener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Council unanimously chose to end the much-maligned temporary bike lane project in Cambridge early.

The project, which was initially approved at the end of June, was supposed to last right through until Halloween but members of council chose to end the project due to unfavourable feedback from area residents.

Read more: Waterloo regional council approves 30 km of bike lanes on regional roads

Traffic cones which have cordoned off lanes on King Street, Coronation Boulevard and Dundas Street from Bishop Street to Beverly Street will soon be removed.

The region’s director of transportation, Steve van De Keere, was questioned by regional council before it unanimously made the decision.

He said a recent count conducted on July 28 tallied 100 cyclists using the temporary lanes that day in the area of Coronation Boulevard and Dundas Street.

Read more: Active coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region rise to 25

At the same time, there were 10,000 cars which travelled the roadways.

A similar motion was put forward to remove the bike lanes on a portion of Westmount Road in Kitchener by Coun. Michael Harris.

Despite larger volumes of both cycling and motorized vehicle traffic reported by Van De Keere, council chose to keep the lanes in place by an 8-4 vote.

