Active coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region rise to 25

The number of active coronavirus cases in the region is slowly ticking upwards, according to Waterloo Public Health.

Last week, the number had fallen to 20 but on Tuesday the agency announced that there were 25 active cases remaining.

Waterloo Public Health announced three more positive cases in the area, raising the total number of cases in the area to 1,406.

Two more people were cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,262.

There have now been 58,204 tests conducted in the area, another 2,210 more than Friday’s update. Waterloo Public Health updates the number twice weekly.

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths in the area announced since July 17. The death toll in the area remains at 119.

There is still one active outbreak at the A.R. Goudie long-term care home in Kitchener. The outbreak began on Aug. 3 when a resident tested positive. There have been no further positive tests at the nursing home.

Ontario reported 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 40,194.

This is the lowest case count seen over a 24-hour period since mid-March but government officials note it is due to data cleanup and duplicate cases being removed.

“This includes routine data clean-up by Toronto Public Health, which removed 21 cases, such as duplicates, that had previously been included in daily case counts,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.