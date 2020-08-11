Coronavirus: Brant county says 5th COVID-19 death connected to travel

Send this page to someone via email

Brant County is reporting the region’s fifth death connected to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The region’s local health unit says a woman in her 90s died on Monday after acquiring the illness through travel outside of Canada.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual,” acting medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. “Even though we are well into dealing with the realities of this pandemic, losing members of our community remains deeply upsetting.”

Over the course of the pandemic, Brant County has reported 149 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and has had only one new case over the past seven days.

The region has seen 137 of those cases resolved and reported no cases in hospital as of Aug. 11. The region currently has eight active cases with seven in isolation at home.

“As we are well into Stage 3 of re-opening, it’s been great to see our residents recognize that it will take continued vigilance to ensure that all businesses and services that have resumed, can continue to do so safely,” said Urbantke.

The region has one institutional outbreak at Brantford General Hospital, which was the result of two staff members testing positive for COVID-19 late last week.

On Sunday afternoon, Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) revealed the flare-up on Facebook and said the emergency unit of the facility was affected.

“Two members of the BCHS team have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing shows there has been no clear link established between the two cases and no patients are affected,” BCHS said in the post.

Hamilton reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported three new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bumping the total number of cases to 921 since the pandemic began.

The region has 31 active cases and still has 45 total COVID-19-related deaths with 34 connected to an institutional outbreak.

The city reported 24 positive cases in the last 10 days on Monday with nine involving people under the age of 30.

The city has no institutional outbreaks.

Niagara Region with 1 new COVID-19 case

Niagara public health reported only one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, with 40 active cases.

The region now has 902 total cases and 64 people have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The region is reporting seven active outbreaks with two institutional outbreaks, one at the Garden City Manor long-term care home in St. Catharines and one at the Eventide (retirement) Home on Jepson Street in Niagara Falls.

The remainder are at non-medical facilities.

Halton Region with 4 new COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton reported four new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 11. The region has 930 total cases, with 83 probable.

The region still has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 12 as the result of an outbreak at an institution.

The region has no current institutional outbreaks and 25 active coronavirus cases.

Haldimand-Norfolk with no new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The region has an overall total of 466 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say 413 of those patients have since recovered.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 among residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

There is one institutional outbreak at Delhi Long Term Care Centre, which was declared on Aug. 2 after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

