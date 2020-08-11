Coronavirus: Central Okanagan Public Schools working on local plan for September return

Send this page to someone via email

With September nearing, back-to-school concerns are top of mind for many parents of school-aged in the Central Okanagan, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Last week, the province announced that children will return to the classroom and be organized into “learning groups” or cohorts in a bid to reduce the amount of social interaction in the building and ensure quicker contact-tracing if needed.

Central Okanagan Public Schools said its staff are working on a local plan as well, to be posted online by Aug. 26.

“Your trustees recognize that the announcement has raised many questions and that some of our families and staff are feeling anxious,” school board chairperson Moyra Baxter said in a message to families and staff.

“We continue to seek answers and are focused on our schools being safe places for everyone.”

The school district said key points of the provincial plan include the following:

Being in Stage 2 of a revised five-stage framework for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12

Stage 2 is a full return to in-class instruction within limits on learning groups.

Schools will have regular class sizes and will be organized in groups of 60 for Grades K-8 and 120 for Grades 9-12.

Elementary will be in their regular class for the vast majority of the day.

Middle and secondary school students will be scheduled to ensure classes are taken with students in their learning group.

Physical distancing and/or masks will be required for any classes that occur outside of a student’s learning group.

The school district said the Ministry of Education will provide more funding for additional cleaning supplies and staff members and reusable masks for staff and older students to be available on request. The buses will operate under revised guidelines, which include mandatory masks for middle and secondary school students.

“District staff are currently working with middle and secondary school administration to determine if and how timetables will need to be adjusted,” the message said.

Global News has contacted Central Okanagan Public Schools for more information about its plan.

For more about B.C.’s education restart plan, click here.

For more about B.C.’s five planning stages, click here.