Health

Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms 1 new coronavirus case in Gravenhurst man, local total at 668

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 3:19 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 668, including 37 deaths.

The new case involves a Gravenhurst, Ont., man between the ages of 18 and 34. The source of his infection is still under investigation.

Read more: 2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 667

Of the health unit’s total 668 cases, 618 people have recovered, while one person remains in hospital. About 23 per cent of the health unit’s cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

Trending Stories

“We’re continuing our downward trajectory, which, of course, is a very good thing,” Dr. Charles Gardner, the medical officer of health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, said at a tele-press conference Tuesday.

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

Read more: Ontario reports 33 new coronavirus cases, lowest single-day increase since mid-March

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 40,194, including 2,786 deaths. Tuesday’s case count is the province’s lowest single-day increase since mid-March, however officials note it’s because of data cleanup and duplicate cases being removed.

