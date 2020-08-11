Saskatchewan sees 29 new coronavirus infections as provincial case count nears 1.5K

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Tuesday.

Health officials said there were 29 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,479 since the first case was reported in March.

Most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 17, according to a press release. There are also four in the Regina and south-west zones, three in south-central and last in north-west.

Health officials said 11 of Tuesday’s cases are in a “communal living setting” outside of Saskatoon.

Eleven people are currently in hospital — six are receiving inpatient care and five are in intensive care.

Twenty-nine more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,294.

There are currently 165 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 20 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 927 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working to increase testing capacity to 3,000 tests per day by mid-August and 4,000 by the start of September. To date, over 113,970 tests have been carried out in the province.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, will provide a provincial update on COVID-19 and the Safe Schools Plan on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

