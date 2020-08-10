Saskatchewan school procedures released for teachers, students who show coronavirus symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government released procedures for what to do if students and teachers develop COVID-19 symptoms as part of its Safe Schools Plan on Monday.

All schools will need to designate an “isolation room” — a place where students or staff will be brought if COVID-19 symptoms arise and they are not able to immediately leave the school.

A school official will then call their parents to pick them up and that will be followed by a call to public health.

If a teacher develops symptoms, they’re being told to notify the school immediately who will find someone else to lead the class.

Providing alternative arrangements for in-class instruction is something the Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation (STF) president feels might be risky.

“Where my mind goes right away is: which substitute teachers are going to want to come in to a situation where a student or a teacher has been found to have COVID-19, and were appropriate sanitization plans carried out,” STF president Patrick Maze said.

The school will be keeping records of where students sit to support public health investigations and contact tracing.

School divisions will have alternative learning opportunities in place for students who are unable to attend school for medical reasons, according to a press release.

Overall, Maze said these protocols are a step in the right direction but he still wants more to be done.

The school year is set to start as early as Sept. 1.

The government’s Safe Schools Plan was introduced on Aug. 4.

