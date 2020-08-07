Sask. education minister ‘very comfortable’ with safety, mental health balance for return to school

Send this page to someone via email

For many children, school is more than just an education – it provides a sense of familiarity and stability.

“Children thrive in consistent environments,” said registered doctoral psychologist Kristi Wright. “Whether that be at home, in the classroom, in the field or rink, recitals, wherever.”

Although the coronavirus pandemic has thrown off this consistency, Wright noted that the start of every new school year forces a child to adapt to new surroundings. When students return to classrooms this fall with new guidelines in place, she feels they will continue to adapt.

“The majority of our kids transition well,” she said.

Consistency plays a significant role in children’s mental health, which Minister of Education Gordon Wyant admits took a hit as socialization decreased over the last four months.

Despite the challenge, he believes the recently released Safe Schools Plan adequately balances mental health with the ability to protect children’s safety as they return to school.

“Getting children back to school in as normal as fashion as possible is very important for their mental health. It’s very important from a socialization standpoint, and certainly from an education perspective,” Wyant said.

“I’m very comfortable with the balance.”

However, former deputy medical health officer Dr. Anne Huang feels the currently outlined safety protocols are lacking.

“I think the risk is very high that we’re going to see recurrent outbreaks in the schools if we proceed with the current guidelines, if we do not flatten our curve prior to reopening the schools,” said Huang.

Currently, the Safe Schools Plan focuses on eight areas of safety, but does not mandate students to wear masks or mention a reduction in class sizes.