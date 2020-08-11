Menu

Economy

B.C. Ferries set to receive financial support from federal and provincial government

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 1:08 pm
A sign for BC Ferries on a building at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Tsawwassen, British Columbia.
A sign for BC Ferries on a building at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Tsawwassen, British Columbia. CP PHOTO/Don Denton

B.C. Ferries will receive a financial bail-out from Ottawa after suffering significant losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena announced B.C. Ferries is now eligible for the same dollar matching financial assistance B.C. Transit, TransLink and municipalities are eligible for.

There is no dollar figure attached to the support. It will be up to the provincial government to decide how to apply a portion of the federal funding for BC Ferries, along with its own matched funding commitment.

The province and B.C. Ferries must ensure fares remain affordable through the pandemic recovery and essential ferry service is maintained.

Transportation minister on B.C. Ferries growing financial losses
B.C. Ferries has lost $130 million in expected revenue since the pandemic started in March.

The federal government put in restrictions around travel including a reduction in both sailings and capacity. There has also been a substantial drop off in travel due to overall pandemic restrictions.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has been lobbying Ottawa to include B.C. Ferries with the support payments. So far both Ottawa and Victoria have set aside $1.2 billion in matching funds for transit aid.

