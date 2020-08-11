3-year-old dead, 1 child critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a three-year-old boy is dead and his sister has critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road at around 11:07 a.m.

Toronto police Sgt. Brett Moore said the boy was unresponsive and died a short time later on scene.

Moore said another child, who appears to be his sister and is about seven or eight years old, was rushed to hospital and has life-threatening injuries.

The children were crossing the road with their father who is also in hospital receiving treatment, Moore said.

The driver of the car remained on scene, police said.

“It appears that the driver of the motor vehicle was making a turn onto The East Mall, and the family was crossing the street and we don’t know how that came to be — which direction they were crossing,” Moore told reporters at the scene, adding that they are looking at piecing together what exactly happened.

Roads in the area are closed and motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Investigators said they are looking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage to call police.

“We do know there was a woman that was here, that is no longer here, we just need to make sure we can account for what she saw and knows,” Moore said.

