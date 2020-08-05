Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Toronto police searching for driver after 2 pedestrians struck in laneway

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 9:22 am
Police release this image of the suspected vehicle involved.
Police release this image of the suspected vehicle involved. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle wanted after two pedestrians were hit in a laneway early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a laneway south of Queen Street West and Tecumseth Street, just west of Bathurst Street, at around 5:20 a.m.

A 31-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries along with a 40-year-old man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Both pedestrians were taken to hospital.

Police said the driver fled the scene and the vehicle involved is suspected to be a grey Jeep Wrangler.

According to investigators, the vehicle was travelling south on Tecumseth from Queen Street West and turned westbound onto the laneway, striking the man and woman.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

