Coronavirus: 3 cases in London-Middlesex, 5 in Elgin and Oxford, outbreak declared in Sarnia-Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting three more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the region on Tuesday, while one more case has been listed as recovered.

In total, the region has recorded 687 cases, of which 613 are listed as recovered. Fifty-seven people have also died, most recently on June 12.

Of the 687 cases, 635 have been reported in London, 26 in Strathroy-Caradoc, 12 in Middlesex Centre, six each in North Middlesex and Thames Centre, and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex. No cases have been reported out of Adelaide Metcalfe or Newbury.

As of Tuesday, the region’s case per 100,000 people rate stands at 135.4, while Ontario’s is 270.2.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 40,194. It’s the lowest case count seen over a 24-hour period since mid-March but government officials note it is due to data cleanup and duplicate cases being removed.

“This includes routine data clean-up by Toronto Public Health, which removed 21 cases, such as duplicates, that had previously been included in daily case counts,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The death toll in the province remains at 2,786 as no new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 36,456 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of cases. Resolved cases increased by 75 from the previous day.

Elgin and Oxford

On Tuesday, Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reports five people tested positive for the novel coronavirus and eight recoveries, listed as resolved or no longer infectious. That brings the region’s total case count to 214 with 140 recoveries. Five deaths have been recorded in total, with the most recent in early July.

One outbreak remains active at Terrace Lodge after a staff member tested positive. The outbreak was declared July 31 and is one of four to be reported in the region during the pandemic.

The region has been experiencing a recent surge in new cases over the last several weeks, recording at least 131 cases since the start of July, compared to 24 over the entirety of May and June.

There are at least 69 known active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 37 in Aylmer, 19 in Bayham, two in St. Thomas, nine in Tillsonburg, and one each in Norwich and St. Thomas.

Aylmer remains the region’s hardest-hit municipality, recording an overall incident rate of 814.2 per 100,000 as of Tuesday. Bayham’s incident rate stands at 59.7, while St. Thomas and Woodstock stand at 69.4 and 44.0, respectively.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is reporting Tuesday that one additional person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The case is out of Perth County.

There are currently nine active cases reported within the entire jurisdiction of the HPPH.

Tuesday’s update brings the region’s total case count to 83, of which 69 have recovered and five have died. The death toll has not changed since late April.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reports one additional case and two additional recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the region’s total case count to 327 with 290 resolved cases, 12 active cases, and 25 deaths.

No new deaths have been reported since early June.

The health unit has also announced that five cases so far are tied to a workplace outbreak declared Monday.

Lambton Public Health did not provide the name of the workplace, nor did officials say where within the region it is located.

According to public health data, of the 327 total confirmed cases within the region, 110 cases — or 33.6 per cent — are related to outbreaks. Sixteen deaths have been tied to outbreaks. All of those deaths, and nearly all of the outbreak-related cases, are linked to Landmark Village and Vision Nursing Home.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick and Gabby Rodrigues.

