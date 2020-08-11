RCMP charge two more with murder in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have laid further first-degree murder charges against two Winnipeg women in connection with the homicide of a man whose body was found dumped in Portage la Prairie in late June.

RCMP had already charged two men with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe, 27, whose body was found on Baker Street in Portage la Prairie on June 24.

On Tuesday police said 26-year-old Bobbi Hall and 24-year-old Chelsea O’Hanley are each also charged with first-degree murder, forcible confinement and indignity to a dead human body in connection to Reimer-Wiebe’s death.

Kyle Evan Sinkovits, 29, and Jonathan Bradley Narvey, 25, have previously been charged with first-degree murder, forcible confinement and indignity to a dead human body in the case.

Police have previously said Reimer-Wiebe was from Steinbach but had been living in Winnipeg when he was killed.

Investigators have also said they believed his death is connected to an arson fire that destroyed a home at 381 Alfred Ave. in Winnipeg June 20.

The home had been demolished following the fire, but RCMP investigators spent a few days digging through the debris at the site July 21, telling media they were looking for evidence leftover in the rubble.

On Tuesday police for the first time said investigators believe Reimer-Wiebe was killed in the Alfred Avenue home in Winnipeg before his body was moved to Portage la Prairie. They wouldn’t say what motivated the killing, how Reimer-Wiebe was killed, or how they believe he came into contact with the suspects.

They also said the four people now charged are the same people who were captured on surveillance footage at a Portage la Prairie convenience store getting drinks and food in the early-morning hours of June 20.

Police had released the footage publicly earlier in the investigation, asking for the public’s help identifying the people seen in the video.

They thanked the media and the public for help in the case Tuesday.

Police announced the first arrests in the case July 31, and at the time said they expected to release further information in the coming weeks, telling media their investigation was still active and officers were continuing to examine debris found at the home.

On Tuesday police said their excavation at the site of the burned-down home on Alexander Avenue in Winnipeg is complete and debris found at the site continues to be examined at an off-site warehouse.

They say evidence has been found in the debris, and further evidence is expected to be found. The investigation is ongoing, police added.

