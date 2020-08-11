Bindi Irwin announces she’s pregnant with 1st child

Send this page to someone via email

Bindi Irwin is pregnant with her first child.

The daughter of Steve Irwin (the “Crocodile Hunter”) announced on Instagram Tuesday that she was expecting a “Baby Wildlife Warrior” in 2021.

She and husband Chandler Powell, 23, were married on March 25 after getting engaged in July 2019, on her 21st birthday.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” reads the Instagram caption. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.

“Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

The ultimate detail of cuteness is the little child-sized Australia Zoo uniform, which both Irwin and Powell hold in the photo.

Powell commented below Irwin’s post, saying, “You’re going to be the best mother.”

Irwin and Powell met in November 2013 when he was in Australia for a professional wakeboarding competition and decided to stop by the Australia Zoo.

Irwin told People she couldn’t be happier to have found a partner who shares so many of her father’s qualities.

“He loves wildlife and conservation and he has this strength. Which is necessary when you’re jumping on crocs.”

Bindi’s late father, Steve, was a nature nut and an internationally known figure. He was killed by a stingray barb through the chest in 2006 while shooting an underwater documentary film in his native Australia. The cameraman with Irwin at the time claimed the popular TV personality was stung “hundreds of times.”

— With files from Katie Scott