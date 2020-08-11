London man arrested after allegedly carrying gun in White Oaks Mall

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a man was arrested after he was seen allegedly carrying a gun in White Oaks Mall.

Police say at around 2:20 p.m Sunday, a citizen saw what appeared to be the handle of a firearm along a man’s waistband. The citizen alerted mall security and police were later contacted.

About 20 minutes later, police say they found the man inside the south London mall. He was arrested without incident.

An imitation firearm and prohibited knife were seized during the arrest, according to police.

A 53-year-old London man has since been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a prohibited weapon.

The man is due in court on Nov. 2.