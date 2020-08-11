Kelowna’s mountain bike skills park in Mission Creek to receive upgrade

Send this page to someone via email

Maintenance at Kelowna’s Mission Creek mountain bike skills park is expected to start on Wednesday.

The city said it’s upgrading the on-site irrigation to help preserve jump lines and allow for more tree planting.

Officials said the park will not be fully closed, and work will be phased and limited to specific jump lines one at a time.

Users are asked to follow signs for both their safety and that of crews working on the project.

“Parking will be limited due to an increase in work vehicles while maintenance is underway for the next week,” the city said in a news release.

“Residents who are not using the Mountain Bike Skills Park are asked to park elsewhere during this time.”

The maintenance is expected to be finished on Aug. 17

