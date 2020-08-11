Menu

Canada

Kelowna’s mountain bike skills park in Mission Creek to receive upgrade

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 12:19 am
City of Kelowna working on maintenance project for Mission Creek's bike skills park.
City of Kelowna working on maintenance project for Mission Creek's bike skills park. Dan Couch / Global News

Maintenance at Kelowna’s Mission Creek mountain bike skills park is expected to start on Wednesday.

The city said it’s upgrading the on-site irrigation to help preserve jump lines and allow for more tree planting.

Read more: People under 40 make up half of coronavirus cases in B.C.’s Interior Health region

Officials said the park will not be fully closed, and work will be phased and limited to specific jump lines one at a time.

Users are asked to follow signs for both their safety and that of crews working on the project.

Read more: B.C. hotel workers start hunger strike to create awareness around industry layoffs

“Parking will be limited due to an increase in work vehicles while maintenance is underway for the next week,” the city said in a news release.

“Residents who are not using the Mountain Bike Skills Park are asked to park elsewhere during this time.”

The maintenance is expected to be finished on Aug. 17

Vernon teen can fly before she can drive
