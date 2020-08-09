Coronavirus: Salvation Army store in Kelowna closes its doors permanently

Send this page to someone via email

More local businesses are being affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic as another one closes its doors for good.

The Salvation Army Sutherland (Boutique) Thrift Store, located at 1511 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna, has been permanently closed.

“These are not easy decisions, and this closure was nowhere on our radar prior to COVID-19,” said Darryl Burry, Kelowna Salvation Army’s executive director.

“We want to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers, donors and customers.”

Burry says the closure is a safety precaution due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to seek new opportunities and locations for future operations, but in the meantime will continue to provide service via our Rutland thrift store,” Burry said in a release.

All funds raised at The Salvation Army Thrift Store support local programs and services such as:

Supports community food banks

Back-to-school supplies for children and youth

Daily meal programs for the homeless

Provision of clothing and household goods to those in need

Emergency disaster services

Support programs for children, youth and seniors

Christmas food and toy programs for families

