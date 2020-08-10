China says Canada, Five Eyes allies’ call for Hong Kong elections ‘neglects facts’

In a tweet accompanying the statement, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada joins its “like-minded partners to express grave concerns regarding the erosion of rights in Hong Kong.”

In a statement emailed to Global News on Monday, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said China “deplores and rejects the joint statement on Hong Kong by the foreign ministers of the Five eyes.”

“It is another evidence of their interference in China’s international affairs and Hong Kong Legislative Council election,” he said. “China has made stern representations with the relevant countries.”

The Chinese Embassy said the decision to postpone the election “in the face of the raging pandemic” was “(a) justified and necessary step to ensure people’s safety and health and a safe, fair and just election.”

And, according to the statement, the disqualified nominees’ “words and deeds have challenged the limits of the law.”

But the Five Eyes foreign ministers also expressed “deep concern” over Beijing’s imposition of the new National Security Law, saying it is “eroding the Hong Kong people’s fundamental rights and liberties.”

Under the new sweeping legislation imposed last month, anyone who takes part in secessionist activities — either organizing or participating — will be in violation of the law, regardless of whether violence is used.

Hong Kong police said they have arrested at least nine people between the ages of 23 and 72 on suspicion of violating the law, with offences including collusion with a foreign country and conspiracy to defraud.

Earlier on Monday, media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested as police searched the headquarters of his Next Digital group, carting away boxes of what they said was evidence.

The police action marked the first time the law was used against news media, stoking fears that authorities are suppressing press freedom.

Next Digital operates Apple Daily, a feisty pro-democracy tabloid that often condemns China’s Communist Party government.

Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam delays election for 1 year, cites COVID-19 as reasoning

But the Chinese Embassy maintained the country’s stance that the new national security legislation has “plugged the legal loopholes in Hong Kong.”

“The legislation protects the safety, rights and freedoms of the vast majority of the Hong Kong residents enjoyed in accordance with law,” the statement reads.

Since its imposition, the new legislation has garnered international condemnation, and each of the Five Eyes countries have ended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong in response.

Further, last week, the U.S. imposed sanctions against Carrie Lam and 10 other officials.

