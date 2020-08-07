Menu

World

U.S. sanctions Hong Kong officials, including government leader Carrie Lam

By Deb Riechmann and Matthew Lee The Associated Press
Posted August 7, 2020 1:27 pm
Trump says he signed executive order to ‘hold China accountable for its oppressive actions’ against Hong Kong
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had signed legislation and an executive order to hold China accountable for what he called “its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong,” and also stated he is ending Hong Kong's preferential treatment.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong officials, including the pro-China leader of the government, accusing them of roles in squashing freedom in the former British colony.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions on Carrie Lam, the leader of the government in Hong Kong, and other officials. The sanctions are the latest in a string of actions the Trump administration has taken targeting China as tensions between the two nations rise over trade disputes and the coronavirus.

Read more: China sentences another Canadian to death over drug charges

The sanctions were authorized by an executive order that President Donald Trump signed recently to levy penalties against China for its efforts to curtail anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has long enjoyed civil liberties not seen elsewhere in mainland China because it is governed under a “one country, two systems” principle in place since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.

Trump administration condemns China for delaying elections in Hong Kong
Trump administration condemns China for delaying elections in Hong Kong

However, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong earlier this year, raising widespread concerns about the Chinese government cracking down on the anti-government protests.

