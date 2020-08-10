Saskatoon Police Service replacing 15 of 65 vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is in the process of replacing its fleet of smaller sedans with SUVs.

“The sedans have proven impractical due to the smaller compartments. Our members are of all different shapes and sizes,” SPS spokesperson Kelsie Fraser said in an email to Global News.

“In addition to wearing vests and duty belts, there is additional equipment mounted in the compartment further restricting the quarters.”

The SUVs replacing the 15 remaining sedans will cost about $700,000 in total and are set to be replaced by fall. Fraser said it’s necessary to replace these vehicles because they are reaching the end of their lifespan.

“Our operational vehicles have a lifespan of five years or 200,000 kilometres — whichever comes first,” Fraser said.

Once replaced, the decals on the sedans will be removed and auctioned by the City of Saskatoon vehicle and equipment division.

