Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police use Taser, arrest armed vandal suspect

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted August 8, 2020 6:19 pm
Saskatoon police tasered and arrested a 29-year-old man accused of pointing a knife at two officers.
Saskatoon police tasered and arrested a 29-year-old man accused of pointing a knife at two officers. File / Global News

Saskatoon Police Tasered and arrested a 29-year-old man seen spraying graffiti after he allegedly pointed a knife at officers.

According to a police statement, a bike unit officer caught the suspect on the 100 block of Second Avenue North at around 1:15 p.m. The officer had smelled the fresh paint and saw the suspect allegedly spray painting a downtown business.

A second officer arrived and the pair attempted to arrest the suspect, who then unveiled a knife and refused to yield the weapon say police. A watch commander clarified to Global News the suspect pointed the knife at the police.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after house fire in Saskatoon’s Nutana neighbourhood

The officers then Tasered the suspect and arrested him.

Story continues below advertisement

Medavie Health Services West paramedics transported the man to hospital and on the way he spit on one of them, say police.

He is facing, among other charges, two counts of assaulting an officer, common assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The statement said the use of the stun gun will be reviewed, per police police.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoonTaserGraffitiYXESaskatoon Police TaserSaskatoon Taser
Flyers
More weekly flyers