Saskatoon police use Taser, arrest armed vandal suspect

Saskatoon Police Tasered and arrested a 29-year-old man seen spraying graffiti after he allegedly pointed a knife at officers.

According to a police statement, a bike unit officer caught the suspect on the 100 block of Second Avenue North at around 1:15 p.m. The officer had smelled the fresh paint and saw the suspect allegedly spray painting a downtown business.

A second officer arrived and the pair attempted to arrest the suspect, who then unveiled a knife and refused to yield the weapon say police. A watch commander clarified to Global News the suspect pointed the knife at the police.

The officers then Tasered the suspect and arrested him.

Medavie Health Services West paramedics transported the man to hospital and on the way he spit on one of them, say police.

He is facing, among other charges, two counts of assaulting an officer, common assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The statement said the use of the stun gun will be reviewed, per police police.