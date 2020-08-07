Menu

Canada

Man, 62, dead following crash on Highway 10 outside of Melville, Sask.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 11:30 am
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 62-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. File / Global News

A single-vehicle collision on Highway 10 just outside of a Melville, Sask., has claimed the life of a 62-year-old man, according to RCMP.

Melville RCMP responded to the crash on Thursday at about 6:15 a.m.

Initial investigation shows the man was driving northbound in a truck when it rolled into the south ditch. RCMP says he died at the scene.

Melville Fire, RCMP Traffic Services, CN Police and Saskatchewan Highways were all called to the crash along with an RCMP collision reconstructionist to examine the scene.

RCMP is continuing to investigate.

