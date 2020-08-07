Man, 62, dead following crash on Highway 10 outside of Melville, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle collision on Highway 10 just outside of a Melville, Sask., has claimed the life of a 62-year-old man, according to RCMP.

Melville RCMP responded to the crash on Thursday at about 6:15 a.m.

Initial investigation shows the man was driving northbound in a truck when it rolled into the south ditch. RCMP says he died at the scene.

Melville Fire, RCMP Traffic Services, CN Police and Saskatchewan Highways were all called to the crash along with an RCMP collision reconstructionist to examine the scene.

RCMP is continuing to investigate.