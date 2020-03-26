Menu

Canada

One dead, one injured after Highway 2 crash north of Prince Albert, Sask.

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 7:19 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
Prince Albert RCMP are investigating a fatal vehicle collision on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert, Sask. File / Global News

One person is dead following a fatal vehicle collision on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert on Thursday, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police say the collision appears to be a result of one vehicle being in the wrong lane. Police say the vehicle headed into traffic, approximately one kilometre north of White Star Road, and collided with another vehicle.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Saskatchewan RCMP receiving calls about violation of public health order

One person died, and another person was sent to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police closed the stretch of highway for over four hours as they investigated.

RCMP say they will provide more updates as they become available.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
