One dead, one injured after Highway 2 crash north of Prince Albert, Sask.

One person is dead following a fatal vehicle collision on Highway 2 north of Prince Albert on Thursday, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police say the collision appears to be a result of one vehicle being in the wrong lane. Police say the vehicle headed into traffic, approximately one kilometre north of White Star Road, and collided with another vehicle.

One person died, and another person was sent to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police closed the stretch of highway for over four hours as they investigated.

RCMP say they will provide more updates as they become available.

