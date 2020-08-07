23-year-old pedestrian killed by impaired driver: Kamsack RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kamsack RCMP has charged a motorist with impaired driving after a 23-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday morning near the Keeseekoose First Nation.

Police responded to a call of a collision involving an SUV and pedestrian at around 3:20 a.m. on Highway 8, north of Kamsack.

When police and Duck Mountain Ambulance arrived, a pedestrian was located on the scene deceased. The 23-year-old male victim has been identified as a resident of Kamsack and Cote First Nation. His family has been notified of his death.

The driver of the SUV, Kewis Strongquill, 29, from the Kamsack area, was arrested on scene. Strongquill has been charged with one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle over 80 causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6 in Kamsack Provincial Court.

