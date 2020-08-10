Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Coronavirus: TDSB tweaks return-to-school plan so high school students alternate days

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 6:34 pm
Coronavirus: Petition growing in Ontario demanding smaller class sizes
WATCH ABOVE: With just weeks to go before students return to school, parents are voicing their concern over class sizes in the form of a petition. As Caryn Lieberman reports, many are concerned there will be too much children in the classroom and funding provided to school boards to help may not do much to ease worries.

The Toronto District School Board has released an updated back-to-school plan which will see high school students alternate days of in-class instruction.

The plan posted on Monday differs from an initial draft version that was presented to TDSB trustees the previous week, which would have seen secondary school students attend class five days per week for half of the day, with the other half dedicated to online learning.

Now, the plan is to have high school students attend in-class learning on alternate days and also take part in remote learning

Much of the remaining parts of the plan remain the same, but the TDSB noted some adjustments could still be made.

Meanwhile, parents were asked if they intend on sending their children back to school or if they will opt for online learning. They’re being told to fill out a pre-registration form so that the board can properly prepare for a return to class on Sept. 8.

Elementary students who return to class will attend full days in one cohort, five days per week in regular class sizes with health and safety measures in place.

The TDSB also called on the Ontario Ministry of Education to provide additional funding for COVID-19-related safety measures so that elementary class sizes can be reduced to a range of 15 to 20 students after Toronto Public Health criticized plans to maintain conventional sizes.

