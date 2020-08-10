Coronavirus: TDSB tweaks return-to-school plan so high school students alternate days

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto District School Board has released an updated back-to-school plan which will see high school students alternate days of in-class instruction.

The plan posted on Monday differs from an initial draft version that was presented to TDSB trustees the previous week, which would have seen secondary school students attend class five days per week for half of the day, with the other half dedicated to online learning.

Now, the plan is to have high school students attend in-class learning on alternate days and also take part in remote learning

Much of the remaining parts of the plan remain the same, but the TDSB noted some adjustments could still be made.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, parents were asked if they intend on sending their children back to school or if they will opt for online learning. They’re being told to fill out a pre-registration form so that the board can properly prepare for a return to class on Sept. 8.

4:48 Breaking down the latest headlines on COVID-19 Breaking down the latest headlines on COVID-19

Elementary students who return to class will attend full days in one cohort, five days per week in regular class sizes with health and safety measures in place.

The TDSB also called on the Ontario Ministry of Education to provide additional funding for COVID-19-related safety measures so that elementary class sizes can be reduced to a range of 15 to 20 students after Toronto Public Health criticized plans to maintain conventional sizes.

As we prepare for back to school in September, we're doing everything possible to ensure the health & safety of students and staff. For the latest health & safety measures, learning models, and more, please visit our website: https://t.co/xDZq034fNC pic.twitter.com/RyVFV3nz17 — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) August 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement