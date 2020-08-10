Another COVID-19 warning posted for U.S. flight to B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Another flight has been added to the list alerting passengers who have arrived at British Columbia airports of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The BC Centre for Disease Control said Monday that passengers on Alaska Airlines flight No. 2930 from Seattle to Vancouver on July 31 may be at risk.

The centre reminded travellers that anyone arriving from outside of Canada is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena sent a letter to her federal counterpart last week asking for help in getting airlines to provide more complete information on passengers to aid contact-tracing efforts.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that the lack of contact information that public health officials get from airlines “would shock you.”

For example, the companies collect only the name of the person who booked the ticket rather than the person who took the flight.

The BC CDC has issued alerts for 20 international flights and 18 domestic flights coming to and from B.C. airports since the beginning of July.

A full list of public exposures can be found at the BC CDC website.

— With files from The Canadian Press