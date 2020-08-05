3 screening officers at Vancouver International Airport test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three security screening officers at Vancouver International Airport have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority confirmed three cases of COVID-19 among the 700 screening officers at YVR.

The results have not affected screening operations, the agency said.

3:52 B.C.’s top doctor doubles down on air travel during the pandemic B.C.’s top doctor doubles down on air travel during the pandemic

The Vancouver Airport Authority said security screeners are following proper health protocols, and is confident that current safety and cleanliness measures will help prevent transmission of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty flights to and from YVR were flagged for a possible exposure to the coronavirus last month, according to the BC CDC.