Health

3 screening officers at Vancouver International Airport test positive for coronavirus

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 7:08 pm
YVR Vancouver International Airport check-in
Three screening officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Global News

Three security screening officers at Vancouver International Airport have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority confirmed three cases of COVID-19 among the 700 screening officers at YVR.

The results have not affected screening operations, the agency said.

B.C.’s top doctor doubles down on air travel during the pandemic
B.C.’s top doctor doubles down on air travel during the pandemic

The Vancouver Airport Authority said security screeners are following proper health protocols, and is confident that current safety and cleanliness measures will help prevent transmission of the virus.

Read more: Coronavirus: 2 international flights to YVR flagged for possible exposure

Thirty flights to and from YVR were flagged for a possible exposure to the coronavirus last month, according to the BC CDC.

