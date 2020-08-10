Saskatchewan reports 5 new coronavirus cases, lowest in over 3 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,450 since the first case was reported in March.

Most of the new cases in Monday’s update are located in Regina with three, according to a press release, while the remaining two were in the Saskatoon and south-central zones.

The daily update for new cases hasn’t been this low since July 19, which also had five.

Thirteen people are currently in hospital — eight are receiving inpatient care and five are in intensive care.

Eight more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,265.

There are currently 165 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 20 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, 113,045 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

