6th coronavirus transmission alert in Regina in 3 days

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued another novel coronavirus exposure alert for a Regina business, the sixth in three days.

The SHA is urging anyone who visited the Real Canadian Superstore on Albert Street, in the Golden Mile shopping area, on Friday, Aug. 7 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from when they last visited the store.

The alert, posted to the health authority’s website on Sunday morning, said the risk of transmission to the public is considered low but says contact tracing is underway.

Previous alerts were issued in Regina, starting Friday, for:

The Grasslands Walmart on Wednesday, Aug. 5 between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

The Real Canadian Superstore on Rochdale Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 5 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Grasslands Walmart on Wednesday, July 29 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Bismillah Halah Meat and Groceries, 4614 Albert St., on Thursday, July 30 between 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The Golden Mile Real Canadian Superstore on Thursday, July 30 between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

