Possible COVID-19 transmission at Regina Walmart

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued an advisory about possible COVID-19 transmission at a Regina Walmart.

On Saturday, the SHA said the Grasslands Walmart in Harbour Landing was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus on Aug. 5 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

The health authority says the risk of transmission to the general public is presently considered low. However, those who visited the Grasslands Walmart during the period of possible exposure are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from the last day they visited the business.

The SHA says contact tracing is currently underway.

However, anyone who wants to get tested for the novel coronavirus can do so anytime by calling public health at 811.

