Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 ‘loud and obnoxious’ men accused of firing gun in Hamilton Airbnb rental: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton police are looking for three men believed to have fired a gun at an Airbnb rental in Hamilton on Sunday August 9, 2020.
Hamilton police are looking for three men believed to have fired a gun at an Airbnb rental in Hamilton on Sunday August 9, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are searching for three men allegedly connected with a shooting incident at a Hamilton Airbnb rental on Sunday night.

Investigators say one of three males fired buckshot into a ceiling after being asked to leave a complex due to “intimidating behaviour.”

Detectives say the trio arrived at the Airbnb on Aberdeen Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, allegedly in the city to shoot a rap music video.

Read more: No charges after pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Hamilton: police

After being accused of “loud and obnoxious” behaviour by other tenants at the rental, the building manager asked the three men to leave.

Trending Stories

It’s at that point that police say the firearm was discharged, breaking a light fixture and damaging the drywall.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported. The suspects were last seen leaving in a grey Toyota SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to police at 905-546-3817 or 905-546-3833.

Tips can also be provided anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police investigating car crash, daylight shooting incident in downtown Toronto
Police investigating car crash, daylight shooting incident in downtown Toronto
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceAirbnbAberdeen Avenueshooting in Hamiltonfirearm discharged in hamilton airbnb rentalshooting at airbnb rentalshots fired at hamilton airbnb
Flyers
More weekly flyers