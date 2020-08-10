3 ‘loud and obnoxious’ men accused of firing gun in Hamilton Airbnb rental: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for three men allegedly connected with a shooting incident at a Hamilton Airbnb rental on Sunday night.

Investigators say one of three males fired buckshot into a ceiling after being asked to leave a complex due to “intimidating behaviour.”

Detectives say the trio arrived at the Airbnb on Aberdeen Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, allegedly in the city to shoot a rap music video.

After being accused of “loud and obnoxious” behaviour by other tenants at the rental, the building manager asked the three men to leave.

It’s at that point that police say the firearm was discharged, breaking a light fixture and damaging the drywall.

No injuries were reported. The suspects were last seen leaving in a grey Toyota SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to police at 905-546-3817 or 905-546-3833.

Tips can also be provided anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

