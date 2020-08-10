No charges after pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Hamilton: police

Hamilton Police say no charges will be laid after a pedestrian was hit by a large delivery truck downtown on Sunday afternoon.
Investigators say a 58-year-old Hamilton man was hit by the commercial vehicle travelling eastbound on York Boulevard near Bay Street around Noon. The man suffered life-threatening injuries to his chest and abdomen, according to police.
The 53-year-old truck driver from Scarborough remained on scene and has been cooperating with police.
Speed and alcohol are not being considered as factors in the collision, according to investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to contact collision reconstruction investigators at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.
