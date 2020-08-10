Man drowns on Three Mile Lake after going for walk in Muskoka Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old Elliot Lake man drowned on Three Mile Lake after he went for a walk in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., and didn’t return home over the weekend.

On Saturday at about 8:15 a.m., the man’s family noticed that he had been missing for some time and went searching for him, according to Bracebridge OPP Const. Samantha Bigley

The man’s family couldn’t find him, which led to police responding to the incident just after 9 a.m. that same day, Bigley said.

The man was found in the water near a dock and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, it’s unclear how the man ended up in the water.

“We’re waiting for the results of the post-mortem examination to determine some kind of cause of death,” Bigley said, adding that foul play isn’t suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.