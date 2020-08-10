Menu

Man drowns on Three Mile Lake after going for walk in Muskoka Lakes

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 12:35 pm
The man was found in the water near a dock and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
The man was found in the water near a dock and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Global News Peterborough file

A 43-year-old Elliot Lake man drowned on Three Mile Lake after he went for a walk in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., and didn’t return home over the weekend.

On Saturday at about 8:15 a.m., the man’s family noticed that he had been missing for some time and went searching for him, according to Bracebridge OPP Const. Samantha Bigley

Read more: North York man drowns in Muskoka River: OPP

The man’s family couldn’t find him, which led to police responding to the incident just after 9 a.m. that same day, Bigley said.

The man was found in the water near a dock and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, it’s unclear how the man ended up in the water.

Read more: Brampton man, 37, dies in Lake Muskoka swimming incident

“We’re waiting for the results of the post-mortem examination to determine some kind of cause of death,” Bigley said, adding that foul play isn’t suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

