Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Fredericton, police force mark 2 years since shooting

By Alexander Quon Global News
Judge replaced in case of man accused in Fredericton shootings in 2018
The replacement of the judge comes less than a month before Matthew Raymond will appear before a jury tasked with deciding whether he is mentally fit to stand trial.

The City of Fredericton and its police department are marking a “very dark day” in the city’s history.

Two years ago, four residents, including two members of the Fredericton Police Force, were shot and killed at a home on Brookside Drive.

Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns were gunned down as they responded to a call of shots fired from the home. Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud were also killed.  

Read more: Judge replaced in advance of murder trial of Matthew Raymond

On Monday, the Fredericton Police Force announced that it is dedicating the Fredericton Police Force Honour Roll on the ground floor of its headquarters to Costello and Burns, as well as Const. Perley S. Calhoun, who was killed during a training exercise in 1981.

Story continues below advertisement
The Fredericton Police Force Honour Roll on the ground floor of its headquarters to Const. Sara Costello and Const. Robb Burns, as well as Const. Perley S. Calhoun.
The Fredericton Police Force Honour Roll on the ground floor of its headquarters to Const. Sara Costello and Const. Robb Burns, as well as Const. Perley S. Calhoun. Fredericton Police Force - HO

The permanent memorial pays tribute to the sacrifice officers paid during service with the department.

Trending Stories

MP Jenica Atwin, who represents Fredericton in the House of Commons, said that Aug. 10 is a day that residents will not forget.

“It has been two years but our city is still healing. May justice prevail,” Atwin said in a tweet.

“To all those affected, the families of victims, front line officers and first responders, we are still #FrederictonStrong.”

Tweet This
Judge has mistrial concerns over Matthew Vincent Raymond murder charges
Judge has mistrial concerns over Matthew Vincent Raymond murder charges

Atwin finished her tweet with #FrederictonStrong, a social media hashtag that gained steam in the wake of the shooting in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

The man accused in the shootings is scheduled to appear for a fitness hearing on Aug. 17.

Read more: Fredericton mourns ‘unthinkable’ shooting one year later

To be considered fit to stand trial, Mattew Vincent Raymond must be found to understand the charges against him and the consequences of the case, and be capable of instructing his lawyer.

If found mentally fit, Raymond’s trial will begin on Sept. 29.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNew Brunswick CrimeFredericton Police Forcerobb costelloDonnie RobichaudSara Burns#FrederictonStrongBobbie Lee WrightFredericton StrongNew Brunswick shootingJenica AtwinMattew Vincent Raymond
Flyers
More weekly flyers