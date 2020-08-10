Fredericton, police force mark 2 years since shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Fredericton and its police department are marking a “very dark day” in the city’s history.

Two years ago, four residents, including two members of the Fredericton Police Force, were shot and killed at a home on Brookside Drive.

Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns were gunned down as they responded to a call of shots fired from the home. Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud were also killed.

On Monday, the Fredericton Police Force announced that it is dedicating the Fredericton Police Force Honour Roll on the ground floor of its headquarters to Costello and Burns, as well as Const. Perley S. Calhoun, who was killed during a training exercise in 1981.

The permanent memorial pays tribute to the sacrifice officers paid during service with the department.

MP Jenica Atwin, who represents Fredericton in the House of Commons, said that Aug. 10 is a day that residents will not forget.

“It has been two years but our city is still healing. May justice prevail,” Atwin said in a tweet.

“To all those affected, the families of victims, front line officers and first responders, we are still #FrederictonStrong.” Tweet This

Atwin finished her tweet with #FrederictonStrong, a social media hashtag that gained steam in the wake of the shooting in 2018.

The man accused in the shootings is scheduled to appear for a fitness hearing on Aug. 17.

To be considered fit to stand trial, Mattew Vincent Raymond must be found to understand the charges against him and the consequences of the case, and be capable of instructing his lawyer.

If found mentally fit, Raymond’s trial will begin on Sept. 29.