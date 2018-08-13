Death of Fredericton police officer Robb Costello felt in New Brunswick hometown

Const. Robb Costello’s small-town roots helped mould him into a man fondly remembered by those who knew him.

Despite his death, they say Costello’s impact will continue to be felt for years to come.

Costello grew up in the area of Sussex, N.B., a small rural community less than an hour’s drive from Saint John.

READ MORE: GoFundMe reviewing Fredericton shooting fundraisers, no money distributed until plan in place

He made Fredericton his home after joining the city’s police force, where he served for 20 years.

Mark Muscroft played basketball with Costello for four years, and went on to teach and coach the Sussex High School basketball team.

“He should be on a big poster that says: this is what you need to be in order to be on a successful team,” Muscroft says.

He says even as a young teenager, he recognized that Costello understood the value in putting others first.

“He was way ahead of his time in learning that lesson. Somehow he figured it out when he was a teenager. It took me years to figure it out. I saw that trait in him, the way he valued other people. He was never better than anyone else. He was just Robb.”

The loss of the two officers has impacted first responders around the province, including Chris Doherty, a paramedic and volunteer firefighter in Sussex.

“The world is changing rapidly. When stuff like that happens, you expect to hear it’s down in the States. You don’t expect it here,” Doherty said.

Meanwhile, all those who knew him say Costello loved policing and loved to serve the community.

He leaves behind his spouse, two children and two step-children.