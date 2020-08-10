1 man in custody after alleged armed robbery in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in custody after an alleged robbery in Saint John on Sunday.

Members of the Saint John Police Force were called to a convenience store on Bayside Drive just after 11 p.m.

Investigators were told that a man allegedly entered the store with a weapon before demanding cash and cigarettes, then running from the store.

Officers searched the area around the store and took a man into custody a short time later, police said.

1:59 Miramichi fire destroys several buildings, damages others Miramichi fire destroys several buildings, damages others

No one was hurt in the incident and there are no indications on charges.

Story continues below advertisement