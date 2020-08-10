Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

1 man in custody after alleged armed robbery in Saint John

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 12:01 pm
File - Saint John Police Force on scene of Red Head Road in 2015.
File - Saint John Police Force on scene of Red Head Road in 2015. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

One man is in custody after an alleged robbery in Saint John on Sunday.

Members of the Saint John Police Force were called to a convenience store on Bayside Drive just after 11 p.m.

Read more: N.L. man, woman arrested after lengthy police chase following gunshots in St. John’s

Investigators were told that a man allegedly entered the store with a weapon before demanding cash and cigarettes, then running from the store.

Officers searched the area around the store and took a man into custody a short time later, police said.

Miramichi fire destroys several buildings, damages others
Miramichi fire destroys several buildings, damages others

No one was hurt in the incident and there are no indications on charges.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRobberyArmed RobberyNew Brunswick CrimeSaint John policesaint john police forceSaint John Crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers