Whycocomagh man arrested after fatal car crash

A 22-year-old man from Whycocomagh has been arrested after a fatal single-vehicle collision in Glencoe, N.S., Saturday evening.

When police arrived on scene around 8 p.m., officers said a jeep was travelling northbound on Macleod Settlement Road when it struck a bank and rolled.

Police say a 19-year-old man from Whycocomagh was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A 20-year-old woman from Mabou that had been ejected from the vehicle was transported to hospital for serious non-life threatening injuries. Police say three other occupants of the vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle took a roadside screening device test and failed.

He was then arrested for impaired driving, taken to the detachment for further breath sample and is now held in custody, according to police.

The driver is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Police say he will be appearing in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Aug. 10.