Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man facing assault charges after stabbing Friday in Inverness, N.S.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2020 11:47 am
Nova Scotia RCMP say a 54-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in a parking lot in Inverness on Friday night.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a 54-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in a parking lot in Inverness on Friday night. Jeremy Keefe/Global News

Police in Nova Scotia say a 54-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in a parking lot in Inverness on Friday night.

The RCMP says the man turned himself in following the incident on Central Avenue.

They say a 38-year-old male victim who knew his attacker sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigate robbery at Chebucto gas station

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Police say their investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPNova ScotiaStabbingN.S.chargeMan ArrestedCentral AvenueInverness
Flyers
More weekly flyers