Man facing assault charges after stabbing Friday in Inverness, N.S.

Police in Nova Scotia say a 54-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in a parking lot in Inverness on Friday night.
The RCMP says the man turned himself in following the incident on Central Avenue.
They say a 38-year-old male victim who knew his attacker sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Police say their investigation into what happened is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
