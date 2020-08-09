Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Slope failure prompts state of local emergency in Penticton

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 3:25 pm
Properties at 645 Heather Rd. and 718 Creekside Rd. have been evacuated due to slope failure.
The City of Penticton has declared a state of local emergency due to a slope failure.

The slope failure occurred at 645 Heather Rd.

The city says it obtained advice from a geotechnical engineer and ordered evacuations for 645 Heather Rd. and 718 Creekside Rd.

Both properties had already been vacated due to “no occupancy” orders made on Friday.

“(It) gives the city a little more thorough process and accessibility to the properties,” said Ken Kunka, the City of Penticton’s deputy director of development services.

Evacuation alerts have also been issued for 619 and 673 Heather Rd. and 712 and 734 Creekside Rd.

“There is no danger present or forecasted for Creekside Road and no danger exists for the electrical utility,” said Kunka.

“We are not certain what caused the slope failure — that’s why we have engineers looking at it now.”

There is concern that the lower home at 718 Creekside Rd. might partially collapse.

The city says it will receive additional geotechnical information early this week and will reassess the situation once that information is available.

Okanaganpentictoncentral okanagansouth okanagancity of pentictonEvacuation OrdersState of local emergencySlope Failure
