Highway 97 north of Penticton has been closed due to a wildfire burning on the slopes above it.

The Red Wing subdivision is being evacuated as a result.

#Breaking #BCHwy97 shut down northbound at the Red Wing resort exit due to a grass fire ahead. You can see helicopters bucketing in the distance. Police turning vehicles around “highways closed” an officer yells to a driver. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/5iz2RJV0BQ — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) August 6, 2020

Tactical evacuation of homes in the Sage Mesa area north of Penticton. Reception Centre set up at 199 Ellis St (across from Cannery Brewing) in Penticton. https://t.co/kFDZzHPoea pic.twitter.com/ikYbfGrbdk — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 6, 2020

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said the situation is evolving and that it is conducting a tactical evacuation of nearby homes.

West Bench Road is also closed, and an evacuation centre is being set up in Penticton.

