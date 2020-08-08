The Okanagan’s most dangerous roads, intersections, according to ICBC stats

Send this page to someone via email

In what won’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s driven in B.C.’s Southern Interior, Highway 97 is the leader when it comes to motor vehicle accidents.

Statistics from ICBC for 2019 show that Highway 97, also known as Harvey Avenue in Kelowna, was the runaway leader where collisions occurred.

In Kelowna, the top site was Harvey and Spall Road, where 100 crashes happened. Next was Harvey and Dilworth Drive at 88, with the intersection involving Springfield Road plus Dilworth Drive/Benvoulin Road third at 84.

In West Kelowna, the top intersection of collisions was Highway 97 and Hudson Road / Westlake Road, where 258 accidents occurred.

Below are the top locations for 2019 crashes for communities in the Southern Interior:

Salmon Arm

10 Ave. NE and 30 St. NE and Trans-Canada Highway: 72

Highway 97B NE and Trans-Canada Highway NE and turning lane: 40

10 St. SW and Lakeshore Drive SW and Trans-Canada Highway SW: 38

Vernon

25th Ave. and 32nd St. and turning lane: 202

27th St. and 48th Ave.: 183

32nd St. and 43rd Ave. and turning lane: 174

Highway 97 and Stickle Road and turning lane: 105

27th St. and 58th Ave. and Anderson Way: 93

Kelowna

Harvey Ave. and Spall Road: 100

Dilworth Drive and Harvey Ave.: 88

Springfield Road and Benvoulin Road/Dilworth Drive

Highway 33 West and Highway 97 north and turning lane: 74

Banks Road and Highway 97 N and turning lane: 69

West Kelowna

Hudson Road and Highway 97 and Westlake Road and turning lane: 258

Boucherie Road and Horizon Drive and Highway 97: 252

Butt Road and Highway 97 and turning lane: 186

Elk Road and Highway 97 and turning lane: 180

Bartley Road and Highway 97 and turning lane: 178

Penticton

Channel Parkway and Fairview Road and Green Mountain Road: 122

Channel Parkway and Warren Ave. W: 74

Main St. and Warren Ave. and Warren Ave. W: 73

Industrial Ave. and Main St.: 72

Main St.: 55

Oliver:

Fairview Road and Main St.: 31

Highway 97: 27

Highway 97 and Tucelnuit Drive: 21

Osoyoos:

Main St.: 15

Cottonwood Drive and Main St.: 13

85th St. and Main St. and Veterans Way: 12

For more about ICBC’s statistics on crashes in the Southern Interior, click here.

