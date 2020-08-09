Ontario reports under 100 coronavirus cases for 7th day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 40,046.

It marks the seventh day in a row that the province has reported fewer than 100 new cases.

Twenty-five cases are from Toronto, 17 from Peel Region, nine from York Region and six from Ottawa.

“There are 148 more resolved as the persistent decline in active cases continues,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting fewer than five cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.”

Nearly 28,000 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to over 2,400,000.

Two new deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,786.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 55 (up by two compared to Saturday), with 26 in intensive care (down by one) and 12 on a ventilator (no change).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Aug. 7 — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

18,661 people are male

21,084 people are female

2,392 people are 19 and under

12,324 people are 20 to 39

12,037 people are 40 to 59

7,244 people are 60 to 79

6,045 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as Saturday. There are currently 18 outbreaks in long-term care homes, a decrease of two.

There are four active cases among long-term care residents and 34 among staff.

