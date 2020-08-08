26 residents have now died due to COVID-19 at Edmonton’s Good Samaritan Southgate care centre

Send this page to someone via email

Another death has been reported at the Good Samaritan Southgate care centre in Edmonton, bringing the total of fatal COVID-19 cases to 26.

The care centre posts updates directly online, meaning some deaths at the centre are reported by them before they are officially recorded by Alberta Health.

On Friday evening, the latest numbers show that there are 37 active cases of COVID-19 in residents. There have been 18 recoveries and 26 deaths in the resident cases at the centre.

Nineteen employees have active cases, while 13 employees are now considered recovered.

Read more: New death linked to Misericordia outbreak as hospital reaches 1 month mark of being closed

The centre has now recorded a total of 81 cases in residents and 32 in employees.

Story continues below advertisement

Based on current numbers, 30 per cent of the residents who have contracted COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Southgate have died. Of the 184 total residents who live at the care centre, 44 per cent of them have tested positive.

Fourteen per cent of the total resident population at Good Samaritan Southgate have now died due to complications from COVID-19.