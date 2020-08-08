Menu

Health

26 residents have now died due to COVID-19 at Edmonton’s Good Samaritan Southgate care centre

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 8, 2020 7:51 pm
Good Samaritan CEO speaks as care-centre becomes Alberta’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak
(July 31) The Good Samaritan Southgate outbreak is now the most deadly at a care centre in the province.

Another death has been reported at the Good Samaritan Southgate care centre in Edmonton, bringing the total of fatal COVID-19 cases to 26.

The care centre posts updates directly online, meaning some deaths at the centre are reported by them before they are officially recorded by Alberta Health.

On Friday evening, the latest numbers show that there are 37 active cases of COVID-19 in residents. There have been 18 recoveries and 26 deaths in the resident cases at the centre.

Nineteen employees have active cases, while 13 employees are now considered recovered.

Read more: New death linked to Misericordia outbreak as hospital reaches 1 month mark of being closed

The centre has now recorded a total of 81 cases in residents and 32 in employees.

Based on current numbers, 30 per cent of the residents who have contracted COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Southgate have died. Of the 184 total residents who live at the care centre, 44 per cent of them have tested positive.

Read more: 134 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday as province passes 10,000 recoveries

Fourteen per cent of the total resident population at Good Samaritan Southgate have now died due to complications from COVID-19.

 

