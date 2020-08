Coronavirus: 20-29 age group now leading B.C. in confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

In the span of three months, the number of COVID-19 cases among B.C. residents in their 20s has almost tripled.

According to data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control, on May 6, there were 214 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the province for people in the 20-29 age group.

Fast forward to Aug. 6, and the number of cases rose to 648, including 16 cases in hospital. Just one week earlier, July 30, there were 550 cases.

The numbers are similar for the 30-39 age group, which saw 390 cases on May 6 and 691 cases on Aug. 6. Notably, on July 30, there were 615 cases.

Those two age groups now have the most cases in B.C., with the 50-59 age group third at 635 and the 40-49 age group fourth at 558.

That’s slightly different than in May, when the 50-59 age group had the most at 443, with the 30-39 age group next at 390 and the 40-49 age group third at 342. The 20-29 age group was fifth at 214, just ahead of the 70-79 age group (213).

May 6:

Under 10: 20 cases. Hospitalized: 2. Deaths: 0

10-19: 38 cases. Hospitalized: 1. Deaths: 0

20-29: 214 cases. Hospitalized: 9. Deaths: 0

30-39: 390 cases. Hospitalized: 30. Deaths: 0

40-49: 342 cases. Hospitalized: 42. Deaths: 2

50-59: 443 cases. Hospitalized: 66. Deaths: 2

60-69: 301 cases. Hospitalized: 93. Deaths: 13

70-79: 213 cases. Hospitalized: 113. Deaths: 21

80-89: 185 cases. Hospitalized: 76. Deaths: 52

90-plus: 105 cases. Hospitalized: 30. Deaths: 34

Total: 2,251. Hospitalized: 462. Deaths: 124

June 5:

Under 10: 32 cases. Hospitalized: 2. Deaths: 0

10-19: 53 cases. Hospitalized: 1. Deaths: 0

20-29: 281 cases. Hospitalized: 13. Deaths: 0

30-39: 455 cases. Hospitalized: 33. Deaths: 0

40-49: 399 cases. Hospitalized: 47. Deaths: 2

50-59: 502 cases. Hospitalized: 72. Deaths: 4

60-69: 326 cases. Hospitalized: 99. Deaths: 15

70-79: 242 cases. Hospitalized: 118. Deaths: 30

80-89: 213 cases. Hospitalized: 80. Deaths: 72

90-plus: 128 cases. Hospitalized: 31. Deaths: 44

Total: 2,631. Hospitalized: 496. Deaths: 167

July 6:

Under 10: 49 cases. Hospitalized: 2. Deaths: 0

10-19: 78 cases. Hospitalized: 1. Deaths: 0

20-29: 355 cases. Hospitalized: 14. Deaths: 0

30-39: 514 cases. Hospitalized: 34. Deaths: 0

40-49: 440 cases. Hospitalized: 50. Deaths: 2

50-59: 544 cases. Hospitalized: 74. Deaths: 5

60-69: 342 cases. Hospitalized: 103. Deaths: 16

70-79: 264 cases. Hospitalized: 125. Deaths: 34

80-89: 238 cases. Hospitalized: 89. Deaths: 75

90-plus: 146 cases. Hospitalized: 34. Deaths: 51

Total: 2,970. Hospitalized: 526. Deaths: 183

Aug. 6:

Under 10: 78 cases. Hospitalized: 2. Deaths: 0

10-19: 162 cases. Hospitalized: 1. Deaths: 0

20-29: 648 cases. Hospitalized: 16. Deaths: 0

30-39: 691 cases. Hospitalized: 38. Deaths: 0

40-49: 558 cases. Hospitalized: 51. Deaths: 2

50-59: 635 cases. Hospitalized: 82. Deaths: 5

60-69: 399 cases. Hospitalized: 106. Deaths: 17

70-79: 288 cases. Hospitalized: 129. Deaths: 35

80-89: 254 cases. Hospitalized: 89. Deaths: 81

90-plus: 150 cases. Hospitalized: 36. Deaths: 55

Total: 3,863. Hospitalized: 550. Deaths: 195

“The challenges we have all faced as a result of covered 19 are daunting,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this week, noting more than 1,500 people in B.C. are currently self-isolating.

She continued, stating “even with the numbers that we have seen in the last week, obviously they’re higher than I would like to see, but we know where these are happening.

“We know where these transmission events are happening. And overall, the transmission that we have seen across B.C. is low. And that’s because of all of the measures we have taken collectively.”