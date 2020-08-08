Patrons warned about possible COVID-19 exposure at 2 Vancouver establishments

Patrons at two Vancouver establishments are being warned about possible exposure to COVID-19.
Vancouver Coastal Health says anyone who was at West Oak Restaurant at 1035 Mainland St. and Pierre’s Champagne Lounge at 1028 Hamilton St in Vancouver from July 31 to Aug. 3 should monitor themselves for symptoms.
The lounge is in a separate space at the back of the restaurant and the exposures occurred during the evening and late-night hours.
Recent infection cases and exposures have been linked to restaurants, bars, big parties and festival-like gatherings.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Three Vancouver police officers and two Vancouver police patrols are in isolation after breaking up an out-of-control party with more than 100 people attending, Ralph Kaisers, president of the Vancouver Police Union, said on social media on Friday.
In addition, hundreds of people are now self-isolating following a house party in North Vancouver.
“The numbers of contacts related to that are in the 400 range,” B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Thursday.View link »
Comments