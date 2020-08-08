Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Patrons warned about possible COVID-19 exposure at 2 Vancouver establishments

By Amy Judd Global News
Patrons who attended West Oak restaurant and Pierre's Champagne Lounge between July 31 and Aug. 3 should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
Patrons who attended West Oak restaurant and Pierre's Champagne Lounge between July 31 and Aug. 3 should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Google Street View

Patrons at two Vancouver establishments are being warned about possible exposure to COVID-19.

Vancouver Coastal Health says anyone who was at West Oak Restaurant at 1035 Mainland St. and Pierre’s Champagne Lounge at 1028 Hamilton St in Vancouver from July 31 to Aug. 3 should monitor themselves for symptoms.

The lounge is in a separate space at the back of the restaurant and the exposures occurred during the evening and late-night hours.

Read more: Coronavirus: 7 more B.C. flights added to growing list of possible exposure

Recent infection cases and exposures have been linked to restaurants, bars, big parties and festival-like gatherings.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Three Vancouver police officers and two Vancouver police patrols are in isolation after breaking up an out-of-control party with more than 100 people attending, Ralph Kaisers, president of the Vancouver Police Union, said on social media on Friday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In addition, hundreds of people are now self-isolating following a house party in North Vancouver.

Large crowd gathers at Vancouver beach for popular drum circle
Large crowd gathers at Vancouver beach for popular drum circle

Read more: Coronavirus: Large social gatherings causing concern for B.C. health officials

“The numbers of contacts related to that are in the 400 range,” B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVID-19 PandemicCOVIDCoronavirus BCPierre’s Champagne LoungeVancouver exposureVancouver exposure coronavirusVCH exposuresWest Oak
Flyers
More weekly flyers