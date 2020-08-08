Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Authorities urge caution after Markham mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2020 11:29 am
File photo of a mosquito being examined.
File photo of a mosquito being examined. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

MARKHAM — Authorities are urging caution after mosquitoes in the area of Markham tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

In a statement released Friday, the York Region Health Connection said a mosquito trap near Warden Avenue and Highway 7 is responsible for the positive result.

It is the first positive result of the virus in the area this year.

Read more: Hamilton bumps West Nile virus risk after positive mosquitos found

Although there have been no confirmed cases of the virus being transmitted to humans this year, public health officials say residents should still take precautions.

Trending Stories

Preventive measures include disposing of stagnant water in things such as bird baths and backyard ponds, as well as eavestroughs and swimming pool covers.

Story continues below advertisement

They also recommend avoiding early morning and nighttime activities where mosquitoes may be present in higher volumes.

Putting the bite on the West Nile virus
Putting the bite on the West Nile virus
© 2020 The Canadian Press
MarkhamYork RegionWest Nile VirusWest NileMosquitosMarkham West NileMarkham West Nile VirusYork Region Health Connection
Flyers
More weekly flyers