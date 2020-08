Authorities urge caution after Markham mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

Send this page to someone via email

MARKHAM — Authorities are urging caution after mosquitoes in the area of Markham tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

In a statement released Friday, the York Region Health Connection said a mosquito trap near Warden Avenue and Highway 7 is responsible for the positive result.

It is the first positive result of the virus in the area this year.

Although there have been no confirmed cases of the virus being transmitted to humans this year, public health officials say residents should still take precautions.

Preventive measures include disposing of stagnant water in things such as bird baths and backyard ponds, as well as eavestroughs and swimming pool covers.

They also recommend avoiding early morning and nighttime activities where mosquitoes may be present in higher volumes.

1:48 Putting the bite on the West Nile virus Putting the bite on the West Nile virus