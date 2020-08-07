No connection between Kelowna RCMP and man’s death after car accident: IIO report

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation has concluded there was no connection between Kelowna RCMP and a man who was found dead six hours after police attended a car accident.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. says it looked into the incident, which happened on July 25th and involved a two-vehicle collision at Richter Street and Clement Avenue.

According to the IIO, police attended the intersection accident at 1:40 a.m., with officers speaking to both drivers while also calling for emergency health services.

The IIO said EHS spoke to both drivers, and that the man who was later found dead was not injured in the collision.

Further, after the two vehicles were towed from the scene and following discussions with police, the man left the area on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was found deceased approximately six hours later, less than one kilometer away from where the collision took place,” said the IIO.

“The man’s death was not related to the motor vehicle collision.”

2:15 Family, B.C. IIO confirm death of Okanagan man Family, B.C. IIO confirm death of Okanagan man

The IIO said its chief civilian director reviewed the evidence, including statements from independent witnesses and video sources, “which shows that the man was cooperative when speaking with police following the collision and he left the scene on foot of his own volition after speaking to EHS.”

The IIO continued, saying, “therefore, the CCD has determined that there was no connection between the death of the man and the actions or inactions of officers on the scene, and the investigation is now concluded.”

1:56 Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers