IIO of B.C. investigating 2 separate deaths in Central Okanagan

Two separate deaths in the Central Okanagan are being examined by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

On Tuesday afternoon, the IIO said it was investigating the two incidents, which happened nine days apart this month.

One happened in West Kelowna, with a man reported missing on July 17, and the second happened in Kelowna on July 25.

According to the IIO, the first incident happened in West Kelowna on July 16, with officers attending a man’s residence regarding an ongoing investigation.

Police say the man left his home the next day and family members, concerned for his well-being, contacted the RCMP.

A search was started, and the man was found dead on July 20. Police said at the time that his death was not considered suspicious.

Five days later, the IIO said, RCMP officers attended a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Richter Street and Clement Avenue at approximately 1:40 a.m.

The IIO said two vehicles were towed from the scene, with one man departing on foot.

It added that a police vehicle was not involved in the crash, though it did occur near the RCMP detachment.

The man, described as being of average build and wearing black pants, a black tank top, a black leather jacket and light-blue running shoes, was found dead at 7:35 a.m.

The IIO said the deceased was found within a kilometre of where he was last seen by police.

The IIO is asking that anyone who saw, heard or has video of the accident, or saw the man walking between 1:40 a.m. and 7:35 a.m., contact the IIO witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO said it will investigate to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the deaths of both men.

It added that the B.C. Coroners Service is also conducting independent investigations.