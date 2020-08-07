Waterloo public school board extends opt-out deadline

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has given parents an extra two days to indicate whether they will be sending their kids back to school or not.

The board says parents had asked for more time to formulate a decision so it is now asking them to provide an answer by filling out a form by 4 p.m. on Aug. 13.

It is asking parents to fill out the form so it can attempt to finalize plans for the coming school year, which is just a few weeks away on Sept. 8.

A parent’s decision is not set in stone, however. If parents change their minds, it could take a few days before an adjustment is made.

The form will need to be filled out separately for each child.

The WRDSB has also created a frequently asked questions page that attempts to provide information so parents can make a better-informed decision on the issue.

It answers questions such as, “Does my child have to wear a mask at school?” and “What is a hybrid or adaptive learning model?”