Education

Waterloo public school board extends opt-out deadline

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 3:12 pm
A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C.
A empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has given parents an extra two days to indicate whether they will be sending their kids back to school or not.

The board says parents had asked for more time to formulate a decision so it is now asking them to provide an answer by filling out a form by 4 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Read more: Opt-out form provided for parents as Waterloo school board releases updated plans for return

It is asking parents to fill out the form so it can attempt to finalize plans for the coming school year, which is just a few weeks away on Sept. 8.

A parent’s decision is not set in stone, however. If parents change their minds, it could take a few days before an adjustment is made.

The form will need to be filled out separately for each child.

Read more: Initials plans for back to school released by Waterloo school board

The WRDSB has also created a frequently asked questions page that attempts to provide information so parents can make a better-informed decision on the issue.

It answers questions such as, “Does my child have to wear a mask at school?” and “What is a hybrid or adaptive learning model?”

